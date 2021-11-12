Workshop on agri development held

PASIGHAT, 11 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA), in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency organized a ‘workshop-cum-training programme’ for the ZPMs, HDOs, ADOs, HFAs and farmers of East Siang district here on 10 November.

While APEDA Aalo Deputy Director Somar Potom presented an overview of the programme, APEDA Pasighat PO K Badak spoke on the use of latest technology and the benefits of using solar equipment for agricultural development.

ZPC Olen Rome asked the participants to “take optimum benefits of solar energy and equipment in the field, especially solar water pumping system.”

Nilanjan Bose and Sumitra Choudhury from Kolkata-based Cenergist Energy Pvt Ltd were the resource persons. (DIPRO)