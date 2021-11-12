CS calls for completion of Hollongi airport by August 2022

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked the project implementing departments to ensure that the Hollongi greenfield airport is completed before the end of August 2022.

During a meeting at the civil secretariat here to review the status of highway projects, the Hollongi airport, district hospitals, TRIHMS, etc, the CS was informed that 67 percent of the construction of the four-lane approach road to the airport site has been completed as on 10 November.

“The airport project, once completed, will be the centrepiece and one of the main centres of attraction of Arunachal Pradesh,” the CS said, and emphasized on “strict maintenance of the quality and design of the project.”

The CS also reviewed the status of important road projects like the Roing-Hunli and the Hunli-Anini road, the Itanagar-Banderdewa highway, the Potin-Pangin highway, the Joram-Koloriang road, and others.

He further reviewed the status of construction and upgrading of district hospitals and CHCs in Tezu, Khonsa, Roing, Changlang, Aalo, Ziro, Namsai, Boleng, Basar, Raga, etc.

The CS asked the deputy commissioners, chief engineers and nodal officers to frequently visit the sites to supervise and monitor the works. (CS’ PR Cell)