DC surveys self-demolition of structures for Package B of NH 415

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Nov: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom on Thursday surveyed the self-demolition drive being carried out by the people affected by the ongoing construction under Package B of the four-lane highway (NH 415) project.

Potom, along with SP Jimmy Cheram, Highway EE Nani Tath and others marched through Naharlagun town to oversee the self-demolition drive.

Speaking to the media, the DC expressed happiness over the self-demolition drive being carried out by the people affected by the road construction.

“We had issued notice for eviction drive but the citizens have carried out self-demolition of their structures. Everyone is doing self-demolition. The people are cooperating and this is praiseworthy. We are very happy to see the support of the people of Naharlagun and Nirjuli,” said Potom.

He said that, with the support of the citizens, “the dream of a four-lane highway from Itanagar to Banderdewa will be realized soon.”

Earlier, more than 400 jawans along with magistrates and officials of the PWD highway department surveyed the self-demolition of the structures.

Package B of the four-lane highway covers the stretch from Papu Hill to Nirjuli, and Package C covers the stretch from Nirjuli to Banderdewa.

The ICR administration has already handed over encumbrance-free land under Package C to the PWD highway department.