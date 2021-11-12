Finalize PMKSY NIT, says AACWA unit

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: The Sagalee (Papum Pare) unit of the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) on Thursday requested the water resources department’s (WRD) western zone chief engineer to direct the Sagalee WRD division executive engineer to finalize the NIT against 29 PMKSY (Har Khet Ko Pani) schemes within 15 days.

In a representation to the CE, the unit said that “holding such tender for more than six months is a total breach of revised 2019 CPWD norms and it also a hampering development work by the concerned officers of the WRD division.”

It further said that the EE did not respond to its representations submitted on 1 September and again on 11 October for finalization of the NIT which was published on 6 March, 2021.