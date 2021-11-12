Legal awareness progs continue

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: More than 700 citizens, including students, participated in and benefitted from legal awareness programmes conducted by the district legal services authorities in various districts on Thursday as part of the ongoing pan-India legal awareness and outreach campaign.

The programmes, which included door-to-door legal awareness drives, drawing, essay and slogan-writing competitions and moot courts, were conducted in Papum Pare, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Upper Siang, East Siang, Pakke-Kessang, Changlang, Upper Subansiri and West Siang districts.