PASIGHAT, 11 Nov: Thirty persons donated blood during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the Kuri Dajum Olung (KDO) Welfare Society, in collaboration with NGO AYANG, at Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district recently.

KDO chairman Dr Kabang Lego and president Tagam Tamut informed that the camp was “a feasibility exercise to promote awareness among the people about blood donation and its benefits.”

AYANG founding chairman Aini Taki Taloh commended the donors. “They have played a very important role in the mission to save lives and the world needs more heroes like them,” she said.

KDO Youth Wing president Tamo Taga and GS Tapak Tabi also spoke. (DIPRO)