Schoolchildren sustain minor injuries in bus accident

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Around 16 schoolchildren sustained minor injuries when the bus (AS-22C-1050) carrying them met with an accident half a kilometre from the VKV Chimpu at around 7:30 am on Thursday.

Chimpu Police Station OC AK Pandey informed that the bus had been hired by parents directly from the bus owner to take their children to the VKV. The accident reportedly occurred because of a brake failure.

The children were sent home after being treated at the RKM Hospital here.

A case has been registered at the Chimpu police station, the driver has been arrested, the bus has been seized by the police, and further investigation is underway.