Nat’l conference on sustainable development held

NAMSAI, 13 Nov: The commerce & management faculty and the research cell of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here jointly organized a two-day national conference on ‘Sustainable development of India’ from 12 to 13 November.

During the conference, AUS vice chancellor Prof B Mohan Kumar stated that, while discussions and debates regarding sustainable development are common, “the skewed distribution of the resources and environmental degradation continue unabated.”

He said that sustainability is “not just environmentalism but a holistic approach, and focuses on social equity and economic development and other related issues besides environmental conservation.”

Assam-based Tinsukia Commerce College principal Dr Chaitanya Bora highlighted India’s initiatives under the sustainable development goals that were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call for action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Tezu (Lohit)-based Indira Gandhi Government College’s Commerce HoD Dr Manas Kr Jana emphasized on “instilling the idea of sustainable development at the grassroots level by focusing on three main sectors of economic growth, environmental stewardship and social inclusion.”

Resource persons Drs Subhadeep Chakraborty and Deborshee Gogoi spoke on issues related to global warming, climate change, deforestation, Northeast India mining, palm oil cultivation, etc.

The research scholars and faculty members of the AUS benefitted from the programme, during which 50 papers on the theme of sustainable development in the fields of education, agriculture, economy, etc, were presented.