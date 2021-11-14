Teachers’ forum celebrates silver jubilee

ZIRO, 13 Nov: The Apatani Teachers’ Welfare Forum (ATWF), Lower Subansiri district celebrated its silver jubilee year at the Dree ground here on 13 November.

During the celebration, ATWF chairman Tage Gambo acknowledged the “contributions of the past executives and members who relentlessly contributed towards achieving the milestone of the forum.”

Founder member of the forum, Gyati Tajang described the day as “showing honour and respect to the pioneers who had sacrificed their initiation for the development of the forum.”

DDSE Tabia Chobin, who also attended the celebration, termed it “a proud moment to witness 25 years silver jubilee celebration,” and added that the growth of a society depends on the growth of education and punctuality of teachers.

Expressing concern over the low enrolment in the government schools in Ziro-I block, he appealed to all the teachers to “retrospect it.”

Twenty-three teachers were felicitated on the occasion.

Among others, Lower Subansiri ATA unit general secretary Padi Payang and students and teachers of different schools attended the programme.