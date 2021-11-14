Seeds distribution prog held

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 13 Nov: One quintal of Bhima Shakti onion seeds and one quintal of Bhima Purple garlic variety were distributed to farmers of East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts during a ‘mega seed and planting materials distribution programme’ held at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here on Friday.

One thousand saplings of Lalit guava were also distributed to the farmers, and another 4,000 saplings have been kept for distribution to farmers of other districts.

Fifty-five farmers from different villages of the two districts benefitted from the programme, which was conducted by the CHF’s vegetable science department under the ongoing vegetable cultivation project sponsored by Pune (Maharashtra)-based directorate of onion and garlic research (DOGR).

Speaking on the occasion, DOGR Director Dr Major Singh assured to grant more projects to boost vegetable and spice production in the state.

Among others, DOGR principal scientist Dr Vijay Mahajan and CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika also spoke.

“The purpose of such programme is to make Arunachal Pradesh self-sufficient in production of onion and garlic,” CHF Vegetable Science HoD Dr Chandra Deo said.