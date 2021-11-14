‘Unity camp’ organized at Bal Vatika

RONO HILLS, 13 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Women’s Studies & Research Centre, led by its Director Prof Elizabeth Hangsing, in collaboration with the university’s PR cell, organized a ‘unity camp’ at Bal Vatika on Saturday as part of the fortnight-long celebration of the National Unity Day.

The programme was also organized as ‘pre-Children’s Day’ celebration, and the RGU fraternity donated books, notebooks, drawing copies, stationery and toys for the Bal Vatika. RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Prof NT Rikam visited the Bal Vatika and handed over the gifts to the children.

“RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha connected through a video conference and committed to provide uniforms, shoes, schoolbags and water carriers for all the children of the Bal Vatika from his side,” the university’s PR cell informed in a release.

“The children from Bal Vatika performed rhymes and enthralled the attendees with their performances,” it added.