The military station in West Siang HQ Aalo observed the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, commemorating 50 years of the victory in the Indo-Pak war of 1971, on 12 November with various programmes. Among others, the family of Kirti Chakra awardee late naik Tape Yajo, panchayat members and students of the Army Public School, Aalo, participated in the event. (DIPRO)