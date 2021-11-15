Awareness prog on child rights held

AALO, 14 Nov: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), comprising its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, Jumtum Minga, Ngurang Achung and Peace Moyong conducted an awareness programme on child rights in Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district on Sunday.

While Ringu spoke about the powers, functions and responsibilities of the commission, Achung dwelt on the Right to Education Act and mandatory implementation of the COTP Act around schools, and Minga elaborated the POCSO Act and urged the child welfare committee of Shi-Yomi to ensure that children’s rights are not violated.

The team also visited the anganwadi centres in Bumjipanga and Drongsar and interacted with the anganwadi workers and children there.