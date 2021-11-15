APCC pays tributes to Nehru on birth anniv

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) paid floral tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary.

The APCC hailed the country’s first prime minister as a visionary who laid the foundations of modern India.

“He is a legendary hero and he is still remembered very lovingly as ‘Chacha Nehru.’ Today is the special day which is observed to promote the rights and education of children. He believed that children are the future of our country and they should be nurtured with love and care,” said party vice president Mina Toko.