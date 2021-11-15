BRO motorcycle expedition team proceeds to Assam

PASIGHAT, 14 Nov 14: The ‘India @75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition’ team proceeded from here in East Siang district to Assam’s Doom Dooma town on Sunday.

The BRO’s Project Brahmank Chief Engineer JK Dwivedi flagged off the team. 761 BRTF Commander GS Rana was also present on the occasion.

The expedition team visited the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here before proceeding to Assam.

The team, led by Gaurav Tripathi and Captain Pradeep Soni of the BRO, interacted with CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika and the students and faculty members. The team spoke about road safety rules, and also motivated the students to join the BRO. (DIPRO)