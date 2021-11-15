ITW candidates deny DC’s allegation questioning their ‘work mentality’

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: The newly selected 7th batch of the Itanagar traffic wardens (ITW) has strongly denied the allegation levelled against them by ICR DC Talo Potom in a media statement on Thursday.

The DC reportedly questioned the “work mentality” of the 7th batch ITWs and alleged that they were refusing to do multitasking jobs, “which was the only reason for not appointing them.”

Terming the allegation baseless, ITW candidate Takar Yoka said that they never refused to carry out any order or direction issued by the DC. “Moreover, we have been waiting for our appointment letters for a few months after the successful conduct of all the official procedures, including 15 days of physical training in traffic management,” Yoka said.

“We are also aware that, after appointment by the authority concerned, we can be engaged anywhere,” he said, adding that, as per the advertisement issued by the DC, 50 candidates were selected as ITWs on the basis of merit.

“However, to our utter surprise, till date none of the selected candidates has been officially appointed by the DC. Now the DC in a press statement is alleging that the newly selected candidates are refusing to do multitasking works, which is completely wrong,” he said.

“According to the DC, it was told verbally that he is not the competent authority to appoint the entire 50 newly selected candidates. He said that only seven candidates can be appointed in the first phase for four months, till March 2022,” Yoka said.

He added that the statement on appointment of only seven candidates was “at-spot refusal, because such terms and conditions were not mentioned in the advertisement.”

Yoka added that the candidates would have never left their part-time jobs if it had been mentioned in the advertisement that the job is only for four months “and on temporary basis.”

“Without giving any appointment letter or giving duties, how can the DC blame that we are denying miltitasking works, thereby questioning our mentality?” said a female ITW candidate.