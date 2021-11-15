Kaso demands fire service for Nirjuli, adjoining areas

NIRJULI, 14 Nov: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has demanded fire service for Nirjuli and adjoining areas, saying that “it is one of the important demands of the people of the area for years together.”

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Kaso said that the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is expanding, and accordingly the population is also increasing.

“The ICR comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, and its overall population is more than 2 lakhs, and the number of buildings and residential houses is also increasing. Several infrastructures have been created either by the government, or private parties, or NGOs, as per demand and needs,” he said.

“During the winter, due to various reasons, fire accidents increase in Arunachal Pradesh. The main reason is that people construct OBT kitchens attached to the building and due to negligence fire accidents take place and citizens suffer huge loss of life and property,” he said.

“We have fire stations in Itanagar and Naharlagun, but there is no fire station in Nirjuli, Karsingsa, Banderdewa and the nearest township to the capital, Doimukh. When there is any fire incident, fire fighters with fire tenders from Naharlagun, and even from Itanagar, have to be rushed,” Kaso said.

He said that he has been regularly raising the need to establish fire stations in Nirjuli, Karsingsa and Banderdewa.

“If at all a fire station cannot be constructed immediately, the fire and emergency service department or the state government can deploy fire tenders for Nirjuli township, which would cater to the needs of Nirjuli, Karsingsa, Banderdewa and nearby Doimukh township,” Kaso added.

Meanwhile, Borum ZPM Tok Tama said: “Nirjuli has premier technical institute like NERIST and several educational institutions. A police station and a circle office are also on the anvil. A fire service is immediately required and a fire tender may be deployed, which may be attached with the Nirjuli police station.”