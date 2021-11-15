MLA calls for promotion of peace and brotherhood

[ Karda Natam ]

TARMORI, 14 Nov: Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor called for promotion of peace, brotherhood and communal harmony in the society.

He said this while addressing the 33rd Kara Foundation day celebration, which concluded here in Lower Siang district on 12 November.

Nyigyor also exhorted the people

to “render selfless service for the greater interest of the society.”

The Riko Youth Development Organization was declared the winner of the volleyball tournament which was organized to mark the celebration. The Tarmori village team became the runner-up.

Nyogir gave away the prizes to the winners of the volleyball tournament.

Earlier, on 11 November, the MLA inaugurated the Jomde Kena ‘memorial-cum-welcome gate’ at Gensi, constructed at the initiative of the Kara Welfare Society (KWS). The gate is dedicated to former minister and deputy speaker late Jomde Kena.

The KWS submitted a memorandum to the MLA, demanding road connectivity from Riko village in Upper Subansiri district to Tarmori in Lower Siang, and construction of a multipurpose community hall in Tarmori.