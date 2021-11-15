Gov extends Nyethrii Dow, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas greetings

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nyethrii Dow festival of the Hrusso tribe, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in bumper harvest and secure the crops against damages and natural calamities.

“I join my Hrusso brethren in offering prayer to almighty god for his choicest blessings for happiness and prosperity for each one of us,” the governor said in his message.

He also extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and expressed hope that the occasion would “inspire all to rise against injustice, corruption and inequality.”

The governor joined the people of the state in paying tributes to Munda “and also to all our tribal freedom fighters who laid down their lives for our unity and freedom.” (Raj Bhavan)