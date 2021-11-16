Cabinet yet to decide on state butterfly proposal

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: The state cabinet has not yet approved the proposal to declare the Kaiser-i-Hind as the state butterfly.

The environment, forest & climate change department said that a proposal for notification of the same was placed before the state cabinet during its 12th meeting, which was held in Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district on 13 November.

“After detailed deliberations, the state cabinet has deferred the agenda with a direction (by the cabinet) to place the proposal after wider consultations with experts,” the department said in a release.