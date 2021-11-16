Children’s Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: The government middle school (GMS) in C Sector here celebrated Children’s Day with literary programmes for the students of the school on Sunday.

Attending the celebration, Major Dr Tabu Maling from RKM Hospital advised the students to work hard to realize their dreams and fulfil their parents’ aspirations.

Speaking on the ill effects of drugs and substance abuse, Dr Tabu advised them to stay away from vices.

Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom advised the students to set goals and study well to achieve the goals. He also highlighted the harmful effects of consuming drugs and other psychotropic substances.

Sikom and Dr Maling led the students in taking an anti-drugs pledge on the occasion.

Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro motivated the children to draw inspiration from great personalities like Pandit Jawaharalal Nehru.

Prizes to the winners of various literary competitions, and the awards for ‘the most neat and tidy students’ and ‘best handwriting’ for every class were distributed by the invited guests, GMS Headmaster (in-charge) Take Lusi Sorum said in a release.

School management committee (SMC) chairman Hania Tara and other SMC members, besides students and teachers of the school attended the celebration.

Children’s Day was also celebrated by the Manjang Mani Welfare Society at the Manjang Mani English Medium School in Darbu in West Kameng district.

In Walong in Anjaw, the Indian Army and the GREF, in collaboration with the district administration, organized a social service to clean up Walong town as part of the Children’s Day celebration, DIPRO reported.

Members of the market committee, panchayat members and the public joined the social service.

Besides engaging their jawans and personnel, the Indian Army and the GREF provided their vehicles to dispose of the garbage.