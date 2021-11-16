Rijiju unveils ‘golden jubilee liin’ in Eyi village

AALO, 15 Nov: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday unveiled the ‘Golden Jubilee Liin’, commemorating 50 years of existence of Eyi village, located around 11 kms from here, in West Siang district.

Addressing the villagers on the occasion, Rijiju lauded the unique culture, traditions and living style of the Galo community.

The union minister said that the Trans-Arunachal Highway connecting the district could not be completed even after the project got sanctioned long ago due to multiple problems, “due to which the Rs 9,000-crore package for laying underground cable to improve the internet connectivity could not be materialized.”

Rijiju, however, said that he will tie up with all concerned to speed up the pace of the work.

He responded positively to a memorandum submitted by the Nyiko Bango Welfare Society, pertaining to construction of a multistorey building for the upper primary school in Eyi.

He felicitated Hokda Lollen, who pioneered the establishment of the village.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, who along with Industries Minister Tumke Bagra was also present, urged the villagers to form “cooperative farmers’ group of three to meet the need for tractors and power tillers in Aalo East constituency.”

Bagra exhorted the people to maintain the spirit of unity and oneness for the development of the village.

Aalo East MLA Kento Jini highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the union minister. He urged the agriculture minister to increase the quotas of power tillers, tractors and fishery activities.

District BJP president Yomto Jini, EVGJCC chairman Mili Ango and EVC secretary Reken Ingo spoke on the history and evolution of Eyi village, and highlighted various problems of the upper primary school in the village.

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, the West Siang DC, the SP and HoDs were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)