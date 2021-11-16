Security personnel kill 3 NSCN (K-YA) operatives; abducted village chief, ex-ASM rescued

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Three suspected NSCN (K-YA) operatives were killed by security personnel in an operation that took place in the jungle between Kaimoi and Khogla villages in Longding district on Monday morning.

Police sources informed that the operation was carried out by the 6th Assam Rifles (AR).

The police further informed that the suspected NSCN (K-YA) militants had abducted Laho village chief Ranwang Lowang and ex-ASM Sunwang Hakhun at around 6 pm on Sunday. Laho village falls in Tirap district, bordering Longding.

“It is said that one Johny Sumnyan, ex-revenue secretary of the NSCN (K), is due to pay Rs 7 lakhs to the organization. The operatives abducted Lowang and Hakhun to get their due ransom amount of Rs 7 lakhs from the villagers before 20 November,” the police said.

The police informed that the militants were intercepted by the 6th AR jawans in the jungle at around 8 am on Monday.

“During the interception, three NSCN (K-YA) operatives were killed in the encounter and one AR jawan sustained injury on hand,” the police informed.

The bodies of the militants were later moved to the CHC for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Tirap SP Kardak Riba informed that the Tirap police swung into action soon after information about the abduction was received.

“Through technology and human intelligence inputs, ultimately the Tirap police were able to establish contact with both the victims,” the SP said.

The Tirap police later recovered Sunwang Hakhun from the eastern bank of the Tissa river, and another team recovered Laho village chief Ranwang Lowang from the jungle towards the west of Laho village, Riba informed.

“Both the victims were guided by the villagers and Tirap police to come to a particular location after establishing contact with both of them,” he added.