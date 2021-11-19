NAHARLAGUN, 18 Nov: The team of Moge Karga and Kajom Gamlin from Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki won the first prize in a three-day state-level Red Ribbon quiz competition organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) here from 16 to 18 November.

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with certificates and a memento.

Kapang Miyu and Tingchak Rangkham from Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh stood second and won a cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with certificates and a memento, while Anisha Kri and Arun Pul from Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu took the third position and won a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with certificates and a memento.

The winners of the state-level competition will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the regional- and national-level competitions which will be organized by the National AIDS Control Organization.

During the valedictory programme, APSACS Deputy Director (IEC) Tashor Pali advised the participants to “share the knowledge and experiences gained from this programme,” while Assistant Director (Youth Affairs) Koj Tara informed that 35 colleges and universities nominated two students each from their respective college for the competition.

“Out of 35 colleges, eight teams qualified for the state-level competition,” he said.

APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Rina said that “the state’s HIV prevalence is low, and youths can be the medium and agent of behavioural change communication to keep our prevalence low.”

He also created awareness on the drug menace and the role of youths in eradicating it.

Lekhi-based Arunodaya University vice chancellor Dr VN Sharma and APSACS Assistant Director (MSP) Karjo Basar also spoke.