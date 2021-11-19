Officers should work solely for people’s welfare: Felix

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: “An officer’s vision and target should only be the welfare of the people,” Home Minister Bamang Felix said.

Felix, who also holds the parliamentary affairs ministerial berth, said this on Thursday after inaugurating a two-day training programme for the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS) 2020 probationers’ batch on ‘Legislative practices and functioning in Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly secretariat’.

Fifty-four APCS probationers are participating in the programme underway at the legislative assembly here.

Urging the probationers to contribute to the society, the minister said that “an officer who does not justify their position as a civil servant has no moral authority to occupy a responsible chair.”

He also advised the probationers to “establish healthy communication with the public in their respective posting places to learn about the issues and challenges they encounter.”

Felix highlighted the need for a combination of political will and bureaucratic will to take the state to new heights, and advised the probationers against “pursuing places of their choice for posting and instead consider the entire 83,743 square kilometres of the state as their workplace in a pan-Arunachal spirit.”

He further appealed to the officers to contribute their bit towards conservation of the environment and wildlife. The minister suggested quitting consumption of bush meat as a step in this direction, and opined that, “Once people stop consuming bush meat, hunting wild animals by people will also decrease.”

Among others, Secretary (in-charge) Tadar Meena and Joint Secretary Agaab Mossang were present at the inaugural event.