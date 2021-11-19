CM assures to sanction 3 circle HQs under Nafra ADC’s jurisdiction

DIBBIN, 18 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured to approve and sanction establishment of circle headquarters in Khazalang, Shrilang and Cholowang, within the jurisdiction of the Nafra ADC, in West Kameng district.

The chief minister, who was here to attend the Chindang festival on Wednesday, was surprised to learn that Nafra subdivision is the only ADC headquarters that does not have a single circle administrative division.

The revelation came in the form of a memorandum submitted to the chief minister for creation of circle headquarters in Nafra block.

“I am surprised. I am also surprised that it has not been brought to my knowledge till date. How does an ADC administrative block function without circles?” Khandu said.

He requested local legislator Dongru Siongju, the DC, the ADC and the authorities concerned to “identify land for setting up the offices, circle jurisdictions and complete all formalities for taking up the matter in the cabinet.”

Noting the dilapidated condition of the government residential school here, Khandu assured to provide funds for its development with new infrastructure and sufficient teachers.

He, however, expressed concern over the very low enrolment status of the school. “I believe because of the school’s poor condition, most of the locals must have sent their children to schools outside. I promise to overhaul the school and you assure to let your children study here,” he said.

To a request for road infrastructure, the CM assured to provide funds for construction of the 19 km Dibbin-Mathow-Bulu road, besides another road from Dibbin.

Addressing the Sajalong community on the festive occasion, Khandu informed that unfinished projects are being taken up on top priority by the government. Giving an example, he said that the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the government college in Bomdila had been laid way back in 1997 by the then chief minister. When he (Khandu) came to power, sufficient funds were placed for the project, which the CM inaugurated on Tuesday after 24 years of its foundation laying ceremony.

“It is my responsibility to complete all unfinished projects of public good started by my predecessors, from Gegong Apang to Nabam Tuki. I am committed to fulfil this responsibility,” he said.

Into his fourth day of tour of West Kameng district, Khandu inaugurated the new office of the ADC in Nafra and dedicated the 2×750 kw micro hydel station at Khazalang to the people.

Khandu was accompanied by West Kameng legislators Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, DW Kharma and Dongru Siongju. (CM’s PR Cell)