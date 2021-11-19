Gov interacts with cycling, trekking team

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Governor BD Mishra interacted with the members of the ‘Mountain cycling-cum-trekking expedition’ team of the 106 Infantry Brigade at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The expedition, which was flagged off from Nyakmadung in West Kameng district, has covered 714 kms in seven districts of the state, with the aim of fostering the spirit of adventurism and strengthening the bonhomie between the security forces and the local population.

The governor commended the officers and personnel for interacting with schoolchildren and holding medical camps in the far-flung villages.

“As members of our democratic nation’s armed forces, soldiers have to uphold nationalism and bonhomie with the civilian population,” the governor said, and exhorted the team to “continue the endeavour of creating awareness regarding the prowess of the Indian armed forces and motivate the youths to join the forces.”

He also advised the team to be prepared for “facing any eventuality like Doklam and Galwan valley boldly.”

Mishra further advised the team to spread awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour and encourage the people to get vaccinated.

The expedition team is led by Lt Col Rupam Sharma and has two officers, including a medical officer, two junior commissioned officers and 14 other ranks of the 7 Dogra, the 16 Sikh, the 16 Jat, the 305 field workshop company and the 106 Infantry Brigade signal company.

The expedition will cover a distance of about 1,200 kms and will be flagged in at Tezpur (Assam) on 27 November. (Raj Bhavan)