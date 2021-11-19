Training progs under Aroma Mission-II conducted

PASIGHAT, 18 Nov: The CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants organized ‘training-cum-demonstration programmes’ on cultivation and processing of aromatic crops in Runne village on 17 November and in Mebo on 18 November, both in East Siang district, under the Aroma Mission-II.

The programmes were conducted with support from the district’s horticulture department.

During the programme at Runne village, Kaling Taloh, a farmer cultivating aroma crops, shared his experiences, while West Siang Horticulture Development Officer Oter Gao spoke about the schemes of the state government.

Addressing the 82 participating farmers, Aroma Mission nodal scientist Dr RK Srivastava delivered a lecture on aroma crops and the Aroma Mission.

Resource person Israr Ali spoke about improved cultivation practices of patchouli and rose and its economics, while resource person Manoj Kumar Yadav dwelt on lemongrass and citronella and their benefits.

Improved varieties of planting materials were later distributed to the farmers, and demonstration on techniques of plantation and nursery preparation was presented.

During the programme in Mebo, similar information was provided to about 35 farmers. One of the leading aroma farmers, Ojing Mego shared his success story and motivated other farmers to adopt the cultivation of suitable aroma crops.

Planting materials of patchouli and lemongrass varieties were distributed to the farmers for preparing nurseries. (DIPRO)