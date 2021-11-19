Elite athlete development prog continues

Staff Reporter

CHIMPU, 18 Nov: The second day’s events under the ‘Arunachal Pradesh elite athlete development programme, education workshop and athlete assessment’ took place at multiple stations across the facilities in Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy here.

The programme is being conducted by the sports directorate and GoSports Foundation.

The second day featured physical assessment and psychological session for the athletes who were shortlisted for the programme after multiple stages. The physical assessment in the morning session was aimed at assessing parameters like speed, power, agility, reaction time and explosiveness of the athletes, along with health screening, while the psychological session was facilitated for the athletes to talk about the challenges which they would like to adapt to and overcome by learning relevant techniques.

The psychological session continued for the athletes in the second half of the day, but the physical assessment was shifted outdoors to test the endurance capacity of the athletes.

These tests and assessments will help the athletes to understand their current physical levels and help them plan better for the future, while the psychological sessions are facilitated to encourage the athletes to express their thoughts honestly in order to help them channel their thoughts towards development in their chosen sporting careers.