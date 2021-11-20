DCC urges gov to address problems faced by public of Shi-Yomi

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The Shi-Yomi District Congress Committee (DCC) has appealed to the governor to “review the problems faced by the people of the district” and take immediate action with regard to the “completely sorry state of affairs” in terms of the district’s socioeconomic development.

In a memorandum to the governor, the DCC on Friday said that many schools in the district are “defunct for many years due to unavailability of teachers, and the high schools of Tato, Manigong and Mechukha have been suffering since long due to lack of subject teachers.”

Saying that the state government has not taken any action in this regard even after repeated requests by student organization and NGOs, it urged the governor to “pursue the government of Arunachal Pradesh for immediate posting of teachers in all the schools of Shi-Yomi district.”

The DCC also requested the governor to direct all government officials in the district to remain at their places of posting, saying that “many official works are pending due to unavailability of officers at posting places.”

It requested the governor to take action against the deputy commissioner and all HoDs of Shi-Yomi district for not staying at district headquarters Tato for the last three years.

“If the government is not in a position to take action, we will be compelled to take our own course of action in the days to come,” it said.

The DCC also sought installation of 4G network connectivity in the district, and construction of the road from Pene to Tato, which it said is not being constructed “even after the codal formalities have been finalized by the state government.”