Misra interacts with women in Miao

MIAO, 19 Nov: Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra interacted with women here in Changlang district on Friday, and exhorted them to “carry on with the traditional loin loom weaving with a view to maintain the essence of Arunachalee women’s creative skills.”

She said that loin loom weaving “is not only the core of women’s expertise but also a source of their social and financial empowerment.”

Extending Rang Frah festival greetings to the women, Misra urged them to create awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour. She also urged them to motivate people to take the Covid vaccine without any apprehension.

Later, Misra visited the newly inaugurated emporium here. (Raj Bhavan)

