Gov urges people to contribute to state’s development

MIAO, 19 Nov: Governor BD Mishra on Friday called upon the gaon burahs (GB) and the people in general to contribute to the development of the state “with a sense of participation, responsibility and cooperation.”

Interacting with the GBs here in Changlang district, Mishra said there must be concerted effort in ensuring proper implementation of developmental programmes, projects and schemes.

“It can only happen if the people ensure that there is transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation and audit in the developmental process,” he said.

Stating that encroachment on forests, schools and government land has become a menace throughout the state, the governor said

that “it benefits a few individuals but adversely affects the flora, fauna and the schools and colleges,” and called for “social opposition against all kinds of encroachments.”

Mishra also called for action by the society against the problem of drug abuse.

He urged the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts to “rise against militancy and act as a social pressure group against extortion.”

UD Minister Kamlung Mossang and Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav also spoke. (Raj Bhavan)