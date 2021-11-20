Workshop on homestay hospitality held

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 19 Nov: A ‘training-cum-workshop on homestay hospitality and waste management’ was conducted by a team of tourism department officials, led by Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, at Siluk village in East Siang district on Friday.

The team of officials is on a weeklong tour of the Siang districts as part of the department’s mission ‘Restarting tourism for all 2021-22 (after Covid-19 lockdown)’ to motivate the rural people to promote tourism.

During the workshop, Sonam and other officials elaborated the importance of developing ecotourism, cultural tourism and adventure tourism, and encouraged the participants to get involved in such activities to enhance their income.

Highlighting the prospects and potentialities of tourism development in Siluk area, District Tourism Officer Leena Perme urged the villagers to “develop homestay hospitality for accommodation of domestic and foreign tourists.”

Rural tourism advisor Raj Basu and waste management expert Kelvin Coutinho explained ways to harness the rural tourism potential in Mebo subdivision.

Various tourist spots in East Siang, including the riverbanks, wildlife sanctuary, waterfalls, reserve forests, pristine islands, bat caves, orchards and historical places were discussed during the programme.