Army’s hospitality, adventure tourism course concludes

AALO, 21 Nov: The hospitality and adventure tourism course organized by the 4th battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry concluded here in West Siang district on 19 November with distribution of certificates to the youths who completed the course.

Attending the concluding function, Aalo East MLA Kento Jini hailed the conducting of the course as “a major boost for the unemployed youth for sustainable employment generation in the years to come.”

The MLA thanked the Indian Army, and urged it to conduct more such skill development programmes for the youths.

“This effort by the army will go a long way in building army-civil camaraderie,” he added.

Among others, Tourism Deputy Director Gedo Ori was present on the occasion.

Cycling, camping, exhibition of local crafts and rafting were organized on the day. (DIPRO)