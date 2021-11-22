Awareness prog for farmers held

RIGA, 21 Nov: Altogether 123 farmers from Riga, Boleng, Pangkang, Sitang, Dite Deme, Parong and other villages participated in an ‘awareness-cum sensitization programme under m4-agri Arunachal Pradesh Project’, organized by the Farmers Association of Riga (FAR) here in Siang district on 20 November.

During the programme, m4-agri Arunachal Pradesh Project principal investigator (PI) Dr Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik apprised the farmers of the benefits of mobile-based agro advisory services in Arunachal.

“The farmers can get advisory in their mobiles, covering areas of horticulture, agriculture, animal science, fishery, etc. The project is implemented by the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, in collaboration with union electronics & information technology ministry’s Digital India Corporation,” Dr Pattanaaik said.

Vegetable science expert Dr Chandra Deo, co-PIs Drs LD Hatai and P Heisnam, PHM assistant professor Dr Disco Singh, and fruit science expert Dr N Devachandra spoke on the importance of horticulture and formation of farmers-producers organizations.

FAR president Tamat Tatak and general secretary Taping Tali were also present.