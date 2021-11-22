Movie theatre, cafe inaugurated

TAWANG, 21 Nov: A state-of-the-art 80-seater movie theatre and a VR cafe were inaugurated here on Saturday by Dr Rigya Lhavor Rinpoche of the Tawang monastery.

Jadooz Media Solutions initiated the effort to establish the movie theatre, and it plans to open such theatres in 10 more towns of Arunachal Pradesh in a span of 12 months.

Jadooz Media Solutions co-founder Kanikha Singhal informed that this is the first ever cinema to open near the India-China border in Tawang. “We want people to enjoy movies in their own hometown. Why should people have to travel to the big cities to watch movies on the big screen?” she said.

Dr Lhavor Rinpoche said that people can learn a lot from cinema.

“India has a rich history in this field, right from the street-play days. Cinema will help to spread education and to learn better things,” he said.