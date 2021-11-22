Gov stresses on expediting Miao-Vijaynagar road project

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: Sharing his observations about the Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district, which he inspected on 20 November, Governor BD Mishra emphasized that the project “has to be expedited while maintaining the quality of work with proper techniques and specifications as per the road construction work guidelines.”

The governor said this when Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday to discuss developmental projects and programmes.

Referring to the road, Mishra said, “This lifeline of the people of the easternmost tip of the state will be a boon for the youths, entrepreneurs and tourists.

Most importantly, it will strengthen the territorial security of the nation and reinforce the conservation and protection of the treasured flora and fauna of Namdapha Tiger Reserve.”

The two also discussed the law and order issues in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

“A number of beguiled youths want to leave the gun culture and surrender. We must give them an opportunity under the surrender policy of the state government and motivate the misguided youths to join the mainstream,” the governor said.

The chief minister briefed the governor on his (CM’s) tour of Upper Subansiri and West Kameng districts. (Raj Bhavan)