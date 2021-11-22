Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know about border security issues, says Rijiju

AGRA, 21 Nov: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi had no knowledge about border security and responding to his questions on China’s infractions in the border regions would be to undermine national security.

“It is a sensitive issue. Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge about the border security and other sensitive matters. If we begin replying to Rahul Gandhi’s questions, it would not be good for the nation. Rahul Gandhi’s words have no sense and we should not pay attention to his words,” Rijiju said during a press interaction here.

The minister was replying to a question that elicited

his views on the Congress leader’s attack on the Centre over China’s colony-building activity on Arunachal Pradesh border.

Rijiju was in Agra to flag off a mini-marathon.

Further expanding his comment, Rijiju said that, if the government starts replying to Gandhi’s queries, it will not be able to do its work.

“We have to work for the nation,” he said. (PTI)