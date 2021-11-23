IEC prog on tobacco addiction held

PALIN, 22 Nov: A weeklong information, education & communication (IEC) programme themed ‘Tobacco addiction and its effects’, conducted by the Kra Daadi District Tobacco Control Cell at various schools of the district, concluded here on Sunday.

During the programme, which was supervised by District Programme Officer Dr Gimi Tang, nine schools of the district were declared as having ‘tobacco-free campus’.

District consultant Tamchi Para and social worker Lokam Julie imparted training to the participants and distributed IEC materials to the students and staffs of the schools. (DIPRO)