Techi urges GBs, leaders to discourage bad practices in the name of custom

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi urged gaon burahs (GB), PRI members and public leaders to “help the society by discouraging bad practices in the name of custom and tradition.”

Speaking on property rights for daughters (in Arunachal) during a legal awareness meeting here on Tuesday, Techi sensitized the participants to the provisions under the law for protection of women’s rights. She urged women to “keep themselves updated on such facilities that the government has put in place for them.”

Stating that women’s empowerment should start from the grassroots level, the chairperson requested the ICR administration to “encourage appointment of gaon buris if there are capable ones.”

Resource person Dr CM Thamoung spoke on the ill effects of drug abuse and alcoholism, and ways to curb the menaces from the society, while Inspector NK Khen highlighted the provisions under the law for protection of women.

A speech on gender budgeting was delivered by Prof Arnob Paul.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Heyomi Towsik and member Techi Hunmai Doyom also spoke.

Members of women SHGs, along with PRI leaders, government employees, and representatives of NGOs and CBOs attended the meeting. (DIPR)