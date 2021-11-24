NSCN (R) operatives apprehended

CHANGLANG, 23 Nov: A joint team of the 9 Assam Rifles and the Changlang police apprehended two active NSCN (R) operatives from Nakang area here on 22 November and recovered opium, mobile phones and other incriminating articles from their possession.

The arrested militants have been identified as self-styled (SS) corporal Wangphik Khosai (20) and SS second lieutenant Ngongpong Hondique (30).

The duo was involved in extortion activities in Changlang and Tirap districts, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.