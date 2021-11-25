Books released during prog to mark 21 years of ‘Kiije Tanii Agung Chinsa’

HAPOLI, 24 Nov: Two books, ‘Rantii Pige’ and ‘Ui Lukko Niin -1’ authored by Hage Pilliya and Gyati Rana respectively were released by the minister for Agriculture, Tage Taki and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang during a Popi Sarmin Society organized programme held here on Wednesday to mark 21 years of ‘Kiije Tanii Agung Chinsa’, the primer Apatani third language book.

Around 250 people from all walks of life, as well as representatives of social organizations, like HEPWA, ASU, EPC, TDF, ZHYU, APWA, and Zilla Parishad members of Ziro attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Taki lauded the Popi Sarmin Society for its efforts to preserve and promote the Apatani tradition, art, culture, and literature through various creative means and encouraged it to continue with its efforts.

Popi Sarmin Society chairman HD Appa and DC Somcha Lowang also spoke.

Later, the winner of the essay writing competition, organized by Popi Sarmin Society, Ziro unit was also awarded on the occasion.