FOB conducts outreach prog on AKAM

BOMDILA, 24 Nov: The Field Outreach Bureau (FOB) unit of Bomdila, in collaboration with the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Salari village, organized a day-long integrated communication and outreach programme on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at the school in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Salari village Gaon Burah Tsering Dorjee Rokpu, in his inaugural address, said, “Freedom is an important gift of our freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.” He also advised the students to devote themselves to study to become good citizens.

Salari village Gram Panchayat Member Tsering Tashi Dungling also spoke.

Resource person and teacher of the KGBV, Doba Nyicyor briefed on the importance of the AKAM. He recalled the brave freedom fighters and leaders of the country, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the motherland. “The younger generation must know about the history of India’s struggle for freedom,” he added.

Bomdila FOB head R Kamsha spoke on the aims and objectives of the programme.

In the essay writing competition held on the occasion of the AKAM at the school on Tuesday, Pema Yangchen Jamchenpa stood first, while Yeshi Pema Sarmu and Pema Deki secured second and third positions respectively. Mirim Mosidu received the consolation prize.

In the drawing competition, Rinchin Yangjom won the first position.

Christina Khagriju and Jieny Sackhong stood second and third respectively. Richiel Siongju won the consolation prize.