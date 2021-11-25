Talom Rukbo Volleyball Tourney underway

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 24 Nov: A volleyball tournament organized by the Mirku Daapi Sports Committee to commemorate the 83rd birthday anniversary of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo began at Mirku playground here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The opening match was played between Rengging and Lamrung (Gangging) teams and the former won the match.

The Berung team also advanced to the next round, beating host Mirku Daapi in the second match.

Nine teams are participating in the tournament.

The final will be played on 1 December coinciding with the Indigenous Faith Day.

The champion team will be awarded Rs 25,000 along with a trophy, while the runner up will be given Rs 10,000 with a trophy, organizing secretary Tamur Megu said.

The inaugural programme was attended by Balek Secondary School Headmaster Kalom Ering, Bogong-II ZPM Ogam Mengu, Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang Central Committee chief adviser Kaling Borang and its president Ajem Tayeng, public leaders and local gaon burahs.