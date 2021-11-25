Election observer stresses on error- free electoral roll

AALO, 24 Nov: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Election Observer for 27-Liromoba, 28-Likabali, 29- Basar, 30- Aalo West and 31- Aalo East, Rajeev Takuk had a detailed interactive meeting with DEO, EROs, AEROs and representatives of all political parties of West Siang district at the DC’s office here on 23 November last to prepare error-free electoral rolls in the district.

Takuk said, “A national duty like election cannot be taken lightly,” and that he will be visiting all the places to verify the electoral roll preparation work thrust- during submission of related forms, hearing and final draft of the electoral roll preparation to see to it that it is done in a fair and transparent manner.

He reiterated that many of the political parties have no BLAs in many of the polling stations, which he said “is not a healthy trend in a democratic set up” and “they should settle the discrepancies during this preparatory time instead of making hue and cry in the time of election.”

The DC asked all EROs/AEROs to persuade all political parties in writing and through an awareness programme, as “it is imperative that ECI guidelines percolate down to masses.”

West Siang DEO Penga Tato and ERO Koj Yabyang highlighted the election-related activities being undertaken in the district.

Yomcha ERO Hento Karga pointed out the twin problems of lack of internet connectivity and the shortage of two AEROs for Yomcha and Liromoba, to carry forward the works in his jurisdiction. The other ERO/AEROs also pointed out non appointment of BLAs by the political parties. (DIPRO)