P/Pare DA convenes urgent coordination meet with boundary villages

YUPIA, 24 Nov: An urgent coordination meeting was convened by the Papum Pare district administration here on Wednesday with the public of boundary villages of Kimin sub-division and Gumto circle to create awareness and discuss border related issues.

The meeting was attended by the administrative officers of Kimin and Gumto, officials of forest and police departments, representatives from Nyishi Elite Society, besides residents of Kimin, Belo, Lora, Buka, Boginadi and Bogoli Denka villages.

In the meeting, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu apprised the members about the effort put forward by the Papum Pare district administration for a peaceful solution to the boundary issue. He urged upon them all to create awareness among fellow brethrens in their respective villages to maintain peace and tranquility and avoid further escalations in future.

He also spoke about the importance of maintaining good rapport with neighboring states for better relations and administrative convenience. While assuring to look into the problems placed by the denizens of the area, the DC also asked them to directly inform the DC or SP during any problem or incidents in their respective areas.

Papum Pare SP Dr Nega in his address informed the members about security and legal aspects and consequences of sharing video contents in various social media platforms and its sensitivity.

Banderdewa HCF Mito Rumi and former ZPM of Kimin Tayi Tayu also spoke.

Later in the meeting, the members apprised the DC about the problems faced by them and requested for sufficient two wheelers at Kimin forest beat for proper monitoring and patrolling by forest personnel, deployment of forest officials in forest beats, establishment of police out posts at Buka and Belo villages, proper road connectivity, health, electricity and drinking water supply among other things. (DIPRO)