Tree felling at disputed area leads to firing

KIMIN, 24 Nov: Some unknown villagers have reportedly cut down 22 trees standing at the border disputed area between Bello II, under Kimin subdivision and Assam at around 6 AM on 23 November, leading to firing shots in the air by the Assam Forest officials.

As per the Arunachal Pradesh Police PRO, “Assam forest officials arrived and air fired some rounds of ammunition at around 8 AM to 8:35 AM, and as told, in retaliation, some villagers have thrown firecrackers in the disputed area.”

Accordingly, the Kimin police station officer in-charge, along with the Kimin ADC and RFO were asked to rush to the spot.

Additional PCCF Guwahati, DCF NLP and RFO Harmoti also visited the spot.

“The situation was controlled and the 22 jutli trees were seized by the Assam RFO and given to the Kimin RFO on zimma,” the APP PRO said, adding: “The situation is under control as of now.”