Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts in Siang district

KAYING, 24 Nov: The services of 12 government departments were offered here in Siang district during the inaugural of the ‘Sarkar aapke dwaar’ programme on Wednesday.

This is the first of 10 camps being conducted in Siang district’s current edition of this initiative.

MLA Talem Taboh, who inaugurated the programme, also interacted with the departmental officials and members of the general public. He implored the public to take full benefit of this initiative as many welfare schemes like old age pension, health insurance etc. require documents like Aadhaar card, scheduled tribe and permanent resident certificates, which one can obtain at a single venue today.

The MLA also handed out job cards under MGNREGS.

Various government departments provided services through issuance of MGNREGS job cards, income, scheduled tribe, permanent resident, and birth certificates, besides conducting free health check-ups, issuing forms under the CM Arogya Arunachal Yojana and PM Jan Arogya Yojana for health insurance, distribution of fertiliser, Aadhaar enrolment and seeding, updating of ration cards, payment of electricity bills, and issue and collection of old age pension and widow pension forms.

Information, education, and communication activities were also conducted on PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Dulari Kanya Scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission, self help groups and other livelihood avenues, schemes covering agriculture and allied sectors, demonstration on mushroom cultivation, and legal awareness on domestic violence and other crimes against women. (DIPRO)