First orthognathic surgery performed in state

PASIGHAT, 24 Nov: For the first time in the medical history of the state, a Bilateral Saggital Split Osteotomy (BSSO) – a type of jaw surgery -was performed successfully by Oral & Maxillofacial surgeon Dr Kayon Ratan at Assa Nursing Home (ANH) here in East Siang district on 21 November.

ANH Medical Superintendent Dr N Ninu in an official statement, asserted that BSSO is a surgical technique for correcting mandibular deformities.

“This specific orthodontic surgical procedure was performed for the first time

in Arunachal Pradesh,” she said and added that the first patient of the state, who underwent BSSO, was a 31 year old male from Pasighat.

Dr Mini Libang (Orthodontist), Dr T Koyu (Anesthetist) and OT staffers played a crucial role in the successful completion of the surgery.

Earlier, Dr Keyon Ratan had also performed the first maxillofacial trauma surgery and first jaw reconstructive surgery in Arunachal Pradesh in 2013. (DIPRO)