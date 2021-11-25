Workshop on data handling using SPSS concludes at RGU

RONO HILLS, 24 Nov: The one-week national workshop on ‘Data handling using SPSS’ concluded here at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Department of Economics, RGU from 17 to 23 November in online mode on the Zoom platform.

Speaking at the valedictory function, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on skill enhancement of research scholars through such workshops. He lauded the CDS for organizing the capacity building workshop using SPSS software and urged the CDS to organize similar workshops for faculty members of the university and colleges in order to enhance their research abilities.

RGU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra stated that the use of statistical data and SPSS are ever increasing in social science research, and appreciated the CDS for taking the initiative to organize such a workshop. He urged the organisers to include research scholars who also use statistical data in their research work from various other departments as participants in future programmes.

Resource person from the Department of Statistics, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Prof Gyan Prakash Singh advised all the participants to apply the knowledge gained in the workshop in their research work and to develop research papers in the future.

Around 53 research scholars and faculty members from different universities and colleges of the country participated in the workshop, the technical sessions for which were conducted by Prof Gyan Prakash Singh from BHU and Dr Gargi Tyagi from Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan.

Earlier, Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof SK Singh, RGU Economics HoD, Prof Vandana Upadhyay, Associate Professor Dr Ashi Lama and Assistant Professor Dr Anup Kr Das also gave their inputs.